PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A teen was rushed to the hospital after he was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, Monday morning. Police were called to the 800 block of South Cecil Street, just after 9 a.m.

That’s where they found the 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the groin, left leg and buttocks.

He was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

