



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More talks, but still no deal between SEPTA and their striking police officers. The two sides returned to the bargaining table Saturday.

It’s Day 4 of the transit police union’s strike. Nearly 200 transit officers walked off the job Wednesday.

SEPTA Transit Police Union Says Negotiations Broke Down Over Body Camera Policy

They’re hung up over pay and restrictions on reviewing body camera footage.

SEPTA police supervisors and other local police departments are helping to fill the void during the work stoppage.