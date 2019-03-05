



ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A man tried to fly back to Florida with a military rocket-propelled grenade launcher at Lehigh Valley International Airport on Monday, Transportation Security Administration officials said. The man, from St. Augustine, Florida, had it in his checked bag.

The TSA says the man’s bag triggered an alarm while going through the checked baggage security equipment.

When TSA officers opened it, they found unassembled parts of a military rocket-propelled grenade launcher and a grenade inside. The bag also contained the weapon’s barrel, trigger, and sights.

The man, who was detained by police for questioning, told officials that he thought he could bring the grenade launcher on the flight in a checked bag. Officials confiscated the items and the man was able to catch his flight to Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Officials determined that components of the device could be assembled, but it was not a functioning launcher and the grenade was a realistic replica. No realistic or replica weapons of military nature are allowed to be brought onto airplanes.