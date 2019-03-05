BREAKING:Police Arrest Philadelphia Pastor Accused Of Rape, Sexual Abuse Of Minor
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A man tried to fly back to Florida with a military rocket-propelled grenade launcher at Lehigh Valley International Airport on Monday, Transportation Security Administration officials said. The man, from St. Augustine, Florida, had it in his checked bag.

(credit: TSA)

The TSA says the man’s bag triggered an alarm while going through the checked baggage security equipment.

When TSA officers opened it, they found unassembled parts of a military rocket-propelled grenade launcher and a grenade inside. The bag also contained the weapon’s barrel, trigger, and sights.

(credit: TSA)

The man, who was detained by police for questioning, told officials that he thought he could bring the grenade launcher on the flight in a checked bag. Officials confiscated the items and the man was able to catch his flight to Orlando Sanford International Airport.

(credit: TSA)

Officials determined that components of the device could be assembled, but it was not a functioning launcher and the grenade was a realistic replica. No realistic or replica weapons of military nature are allowed to be brought onto airplanes.

