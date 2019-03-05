



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Philadelphia and Willingboro are searching for a missing Uber driver. James Benjamin Carter Jr., 52, was last seen on Feb. 25 by his son around 3 p.m.

Carter dropped off a passenger around 5:15 p.m. on the 4900 block of Spruce Street on Feb. 27 and then allegedly deactivated the Uber app on his phone moments later.

Police say Carter’s cellphone appears to be turned off or the battery died.

Carter is a diabetic and is a dialysis patient, but has not been going to his appointments.

Carter is 5-foot-7, weights 120 pounds and has a missing lower tooth. He was last seen wearing a knitted cap with “Jeep” imprinted on it, a green Philadelphia Eagles jacket and gray sweatpants.

Carter was last seen driving a beige 2007 Jeep Liberty with a New Jersey Registration of F58JLM.

Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts can call Willingboro police at 609-877-3001.