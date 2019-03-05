  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was critically wounded after being stabbed multiple times inside a bar in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia, police say. The incident happened on the 400 block of East Wyoming Avenue, around 10:30 a.m.

According to police, the 26-year-old victim got into an argument with another man inside the bar, when he was stabbed multiple times in the shoulder, forearm and hand.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

