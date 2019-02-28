



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was the waiting, and the rumors, and the tweets, followed by more waiting, and more rumors, and more tweets, followed by even more waiting, and even more rumors and even more tweets. Now, finally, the waiting, the rumors, and the tweets are over.

Superstar Bryce Harper Signs $330 Million Deal With Phillies, Reports Say

The Phillies have locked up superstar Bryce Harper on Thursday for a deal reportedly worth $330 million over 13 years, which was first reported by the MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

A possible Phillies’ lineup could now look like this on Opening Day:

LF Andrew McCutchen

SS Jean Segura

RF Bryce Harper

1B Rhys Hoskins

C J.T. Realmuto

CF Odúbel Herrera

3B Maikel Franco

2B Cesar Hernandez

Last year, Harper, 26, hit 34 homers, batted .249 with a .889 OPS. Over the last four years, Harper has hit 129 homers with a .952 OPS. At Citizens Bank Park, he’s hit 14 homers over 50 games, with a batting average of .268. He’s scored 33 runs and has had 48 hits there, with a .365 OPS. Harper’s 14 homers at Citizens Bank Park are more than any visiting park he’s played in during his seven-year career.

With the addition of Harper, along with Segura, Realmuto and McCutchen, the Phillies went from National League East contenders to National League contenders.

The Phillies haven’t been to the playoffs in seven years. The last time they were over .500 was in 2011, when they won a franchise record 102 games.