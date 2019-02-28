



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After months of rumors and speculation, it has finally happened — Bryce Harper has signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, CBS3 confirms. ESPN reports Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal, with no opt-outs.

Breaking: Bryce to the Phillies — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 28, 2019

Free agent outfielder Bryce Harper is finalizing an agreement on a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, league sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 28, 2019

Bryce Harper’s deal with the Phillies will be for 13 years and $330M, league sources tell ESPN. It will not include any opt-outs. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 28, 2019

Harper’s signing is now the biggest guaranteed deal ever, topping Giancarlo Stanton’s $325 million contract.

As others have reported, source confirms Harper's deal will be for 13 years and $330 million, topping Giancarlo Stanton's as the biggest guaranteed deal ever. There is no opt out and no deferred money in the deal. (@JeffPassan had terms first, I think, but don't hold me to that.) — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 28, 2019

Fans have been clamoring for this moment since the season ended as Harper, a six-time All-Star, was one of the big free agent superstars on the market, along with Manny Machado. The Phillies have now added an MVP-caliber, left-handed bat, to what is now a very potent lineup.

The 26-year-old former MVP finished last season with 34 home runs, 100 RBI, a .249 batting average and an .889 OPS.

This is the biggest free agent splash the Phillies have made since signing Cliff Lee after the 2010 season.

The Phillies have had a busy offseason, adding outfielder Andrew McCutchen, a former MVP himself, reliever David Robertson, and trading for shortstop Jean Segura and catcher J.T. Realmuto.

In January, Phillies officials met with Harper and his wife in Las Vegas and owner John Middleton met with Harper again this past weekend.

With this signing, the Phillies have vaulted themselves as a favorite to win the National League East. Last season, the Phillies were in first place in August before collapsing the final month-and-a-half of the season. They finished third with an 80-82 record.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.