PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After months of rumors and speculation, it has finally happened — Bryce Harper has signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, CBS3 confirms. ESPN reports Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal, with no opt-outs.
Harper’s signing is now the biggest guaranteed deal ever, topping Giancarlo Stanton’s $325 million contract.
Fans have been clamoring for this moment since the season ended as Harper, a six-time All-Star, was one of the big free agent superstars on the market, along with Manny Machado. The Phillies have now added an MVP-caliber, left-handed bat, to what is now a very potent lineup.
The 26-year-old former MVP finished last season with 34 home runs, 100 RBI, a .249 batting average and an .889 OPS.
This is the biggest free agent splash the Phillies have made since signing Cliff Lee after the 2010 season.
The Phillies have had a busy offseason, adding outfielder Andrew McCutchen, a former MVP himself, reliever David Robertson, and trading for shortstop Jean Segura and catcher J.T. Realmuto.
In January, Phillies officials met with Harper and his wife in Las Vegas and owner John Middleton met with Harper again this past weekend.
With this signing, the Phillies have vaulted themselves as a favorite to win the National League East. Last season, the Phillies were in first place in August before collapsing the final month-and-a-half of the season. They finished third with an 80-82 record.
