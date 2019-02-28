BREAKING:Superstar Bryce Harper Signs With Phillies, CBS3 Confirms
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Phillies fans can’t hold back their excitement on social media after learning Bryce Harper signed with the team. Reports say the superstar outfielder signed a 13-year deal for $330 million and no opt outs with the Phillies — huge move for the franchise.

After months of rumors, speculation, internet talk about whether a video game would break the news — it didn’t — and scorching hot takes, the question of where Harper will end up is over and Harpermania has begun in Philly.

 

Other Philadelphia athletes jumped aboard the Harper train as well.

Even former Phillies’ players are excited about the deal.

The Phillies set out to leave this offseason with one of the two 26-year-old superstars. Manny Machado signed with the San Diego Padres on Feb. 20 and the Phillies got their guy a week later.

Bryce Harper is a Philadelphia Phillie and the city couldn’t be happier.

