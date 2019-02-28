



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Phillies fans can’t hold back their excitement on social media after learning Bryce Harper signed with the team. Reports say the superstar outfielder signed a 13-year deal for $330 million and no opt outs with the Phillies — huge move for the franchise.

After months of rumors, speculation, internet talk about whether a video game would break the news — it didn’t — and scorching hot takes, the question of where Harper will end up is over and Harpermania has begun in Philly.

I don’t care about the details of the contract. Not my money babay. We got Bryce Harper and Phillies baseball bout to be fun again — Frog (@ItzDaFrog) February 28, 2019

Phillies fans rn pic.twitter.com/w60Fkvfsjh — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) February 28, 2019

The Phillies at Bryce Harper pic.twitter.com/yxrtIG5zTa — Addie Letang 4 Norris 🐧🍁 (@AddieLaddie95) February 28, 2019

I just flipped a car at Cottman and Frankford. https://t.co/tl9MvJby9d — Joseph Murray (@PPDJoeMurray) February 28, 2019

Other Philadelphia athletes jumped aboard the Harper train as well.

Bobi, Tobi and Bryci? 🤔 — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) February 28, 2019

YUPPPP @Bharper3407 PHILLY is the place to be 😎😎😎😎!!!! WELCOME — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) February 28, 2019

Who's next?! 👀 Time to have some FUN! #philly — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) February 28, 2019

Philadelphia the place to be!!! — Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) February 28, 2019

Even former Phillies’ players are excited about the deal.

@Bharper3407 welcome to the great city kid!!! Looking forward to having some fun next week in camp and bringing back the winning ways to Philadelphia 🤙🏽 oh and can I get a loan 🤣 #Phillies #MLB #baseball #Harper — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) February 28, 2019

At times like these you already know what I would say……….. @Bharper3407 welcome to the #Phamily — Jimmy Rollins (@JimmyRollins11) February 28, 2019

The Phillies set out to leave this offseason with one of the two 26-year-old superstars. Manny Machado signed with the San Diego Padres on Feb. 20 and the Phillies got their guy a week later.

Bryce Harper is a Philadelphia Phillie and the city couldn’t be happier.