



DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) — When a snowstorm hits our area, schools usually shut down and students have a day off from class. But that’s not the case at one South Jersey school.

Snow days have now become cyber days for students and staff.

Wednesday’s snow storm meant many kids had a care-free day off from school, while adults, who could, tried to work from home.

However, students at Holy Cross Prep in Delran found their day looked more like the telecommuters.

Thanks to the school fully integrating the Google Classroom App into their normal curriculum, Wednesday’s snow day became an official cyber day at home.

“From my algebra II trig, I had this assignment, where we did equations,” junior Denise Nguyen said. “So, [my teacher] uploaded the assignment and I finished the work and I took a picture of it.”

With assignments from each class, students got credit for the school day just as if they were in the building.

There is no make-up day at the end of the year to delay summer vacation and no interruption to the flow of their course work.

“Honestly, it was just a change of environment. It was no different than what I do everyday,” senior Dominic Decker said.

Dominic says the kind of online learning is helping him learn better time management skills for college next year.

And just like many professions are increasingly allowing work-from-home opportunities, schools could follow the same trend and hold cyber days throughout the school year.

“I really believe that as we travel through the 21st century, schools are going to look different, I don’t think we’re going to have the same structure,” principal Bill Stonis said.

More than 90 percent of Holy Cross students completed their assignments on cyber day, so clearly they’re buying in.

“I like to take my time with assignments, so it’s definitely much better,” Denise said.

School officials say it’s not that expensive to do a cyber day, the technology in many cases is free and just needs to be added on to computers and devices students may already have.