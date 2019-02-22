  • CBS 3On Air

NEW YORK (CBS) – A University of Delaware student got her chance to shine. Singer Michael Bublé stopped his concert in New York on Wednesday night to offer Erin Bellucci a chance to sing.

The music education major belted out a rendition of “At Last.”

Bellucci’s performance was received with cheers from the crowd.

Bublé himself could be seen saying “wow” during Bellucci’s performance.

“That was so beautiful, that may not be your last time here. That was incredible.”

