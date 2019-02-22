



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a warning about a new scam as criminals are getting more creative. Scam artists are now pretending to be officers from the Social Security Administration.

Fake officers convinced one woman to turn over personal information and send $50,000 from her bank, explaining it was a temporary transfer needed to verify her identity.

The Better Business Bureau says con artists will use various methods to get what they want.

“The Social Security Administration is never going to call you and ask you for your Social Security number. They know your number,” said Katherine Hutt, of the Better Business Bureau. “The number one thing is never give out information to people who have contacted you.”

Agents say, in the vast majority of cases, the scam artists are never found.