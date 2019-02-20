



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The winter storm has moved into the area as snow is falling in Philadelphia and across the entire region. The region will have snow, sleet and rain by the time the day is done. The snow is making some travel treacherous, with spin-out accidents being reported across the area.

One accident happened on I-95 North at Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia. An accident has also closed Route 422 eastbound at Trooper Road in Upper Merion.

SEPTA, Amtrak Modifying Service Due To Winter Storm

On the roads, PennDOT has reduced speed on area highways to 45 mph. Click here to find out where your PennDOT snow plow is and click here for your DelDOT snow plow.

In Chester County, the snow is sticking to roads and sidewalks. Despite the winter storm, people in West Chester are taking advantage of the day off by going out to eat.

“Just because it’s snowing, everybody loves to walk around in West Chester. I love people watching from the window, I love watching people,” said Lori Mingrino, of Giuseppe Kitchen and Baths.

“The beauty about being here is that it’s walking distance for everybody that lives around here,” said Daniel Merola of Roots Café and Garden.

Winter Storm Dropping Snow Across Region, Before It Changes Over To Sleet, Freezing Rain

In North Wales, Montgomery County, heavy snow is falling. At Buckman’s Ski and Snowboard Shop, there has been a steady stream of people coming in for rentals before heading to the mountains to ski, but the hottest seller right now is sleds.

“The snow is a barometer for business, it definitely pumps it up,” said Dave Potts. “People come out, they want to go skiing. It’s exciting.”

In Montgomeryville, super mom Lori Battista did some shopping to prepare for the winter storm. Her kids are excited to play in the snow after a couple of inches accumulate.

Latest Weather Forecast

“We’ll be playing outside, making some snowmen, later on hopefully,” said Battista. “That’s the plan.”

Plows are coming through the area, so you want to take your time traveling because many of the roads are getting pretty slick.