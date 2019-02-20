WATCH LIVE:Snow Is Starting To Fall Across The Region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA and Amtrak are modifying their schedules on Wednesday due to the winter storm hitting the region.

SEPTA says its regional rail trains will implement its “Early Exit” schedule at 1 p.m. and operate nine regional rail trains in the early afternoon that are regularly scheduled to run in the evening.

Winter Storm Dropping Snow Across Region, Before It Changes Over To Sleet, Freezing Rain 

Click on SEPTA’s Early Exit Winter Storm Service Plan for more information.

As for Amtrak, it is operating a modified Keystone Service schedule for New York, Philadelphia and Harrisburg. Modified service includes:

Trains 647 and 651 will terminate in Philadelphia
Train 656 will originate in Philadelphia
Train 620 is canceled

The Northeast Corridor service between Boston and Washington, D.C., and points south will continue to operate as scheduled.

Watch Latest Weather Forecast 

Click here for more Amtrak information.

WATCH LIVE: Snow is starting to fall across the region.

