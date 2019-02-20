



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA and Amtrak are modifying their schedules on Wednesday due to the winter storm hitting the region.

SEPTA says its regional rail trains will implement its “Early Exit” schedule at 1 p.m. and operate nine regional rail trains in the early afternoon that are regularly scheduled to run in the evening.

Winter Storm Dropping Snow Across Region, Before It Changes Over To Sleet, Freezing Rain

As for Amtrak, it is operating a modified Keystone Service schedule for New York, Philadelphia and Harrisburg. Modified service includes:

Trains 647 and 651 will terminate in Philadelphia

Train 656 will originate in Philadelphia

Train 620 is canceled

The Northeast Corridor service between Boston and Washington, D.C., and points south will continue to operate as scheduled.

