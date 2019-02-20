



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The snow, sleet and rain is making traveling tough all across the region. As the snow fell, the flight delays and cancellations increased at Philadelphia International Airport.

About 180 flights were canceled Wednesday and some delays were also reported.

Airport officials told Eyewitness News that de-icing teams are helping to keep operations running smoothly.

Winter Storm Changing Over To Sleet, Freezing Rain

It’s recommended for travelers to check their flight status before departing for the airport. Click here to check your flight status.

