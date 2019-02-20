



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A winter weather advisory is in effect for Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs, with the exception of Chester and western Montgomery counties, where a winter storm warning is in effect. A potent and moisture laden storm system is set to impact the region Wednesday morning through the evening.

Prepare for an array of precipitation types from snow to sleet, freezing rain and rain.

All Philadelphia Public, Archdiocesan Schools Will Be Closed On Wednesday

Between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., snow will arrive — overspreading the area from southwest to northeast. It may take a bit to start falling heavily due to dry air in place.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be steady snow, which could be heavy at times. The snow will stick quickly and pile up easily.

This time frame will present the biggest travel delays.

Warm mid-level air is expected to move in between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. During this time we’ll see a transition from snow to sleet and rain.

Expect a wintry mix, the intensity of which could also be heavy at times, during the evening commute.

The last stage will entail a change-over to rain during mid- to late-evening. Most should be seeing all rain by 9 p.m. Rain will continue through the overnight, finally wrapping up early Thursday morning. Areas of rain may linger for the first half of the morning commute.

A snowfall accumulation range of 2 to 4 inches is likely across much of the region, and it appears Philadelphia will be on the higher end, closer to 4 inches of snow.

We’re expecting the highest totals across portions of Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware Counties, as well as New Castle County, Delaware, where 4 to 6 inches of snow is likely.