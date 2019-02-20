Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wednesday’s winter storm caused accidents across the region, forced public transportation to modify its schedules and forced flight cancellations. It also closed schools and offered snow days to many.
How much snow has fallen in your backyard? Stay with Eyewitness News as we’ll update the snow totals from the National Weather Services throughout the day.
Here are the totals, as of 2:40 p.m.:
Pennsylvania:
Malvern: 2.5 inches
Chester Springs: 1.8 inches
West Chester: 1.5 inches
Villanova: 1.8 inches
Eagleville: 0.8 inches
Wayne: 0.7 inches
Sellersville: 0.5 inches
Spring Mount: 1 inch
New Tripoli: 1.5 inches
New Jersey:
Pleasantville: 0.6 inches
Cape May County: 0.9 inches
Washington Township: 1.4 inches
Edison: 1.2 inches
Howell: 1.8 inches
Toms River: 1.3 inches
Delaware:
West Dover: 1.8 inches
Talleyville: 2.7 inches
New Castle: 1.2 inches
*These totals will be updated throughout the day.