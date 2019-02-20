WATCH LIVE:Snow Falling Across The Region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wednesday’s winter storm caused accidents across the region, forced public transportation to modify its schedules and forced flight cancellations. It also closed schools and offered snow days to many.

How much snow has fallen in your backyard? Stay with Eyewitness News as we’ll update the snow totals from the National Weather Services throughout the day.

Here are the totals, as of 2:40 p.m.:

Pennsylvania:

Malvern: 2.5 inches

Chester Springs: 1.8 inches

West Chester: 1.5 inches

Villanova: 1.8 inches

Eagleville: 0.8 inches

Wayne: 0.7 inches

Sellersville: 0.5 inches

Spring Mount: 1 inch

New Tripoli: 1.5 inches

New Jersey:

Pleasantville: 0.6 inches

Cape May County: 0.9 inches

Washington Township: 1.4 inches

Edison: 1.2 inches

Howell: 1.8 inches

Toms River: 1.3 inches

Delaware:

West Dover: 1.8 inches

Talleyville: 2.7 inches

New Castle: 1.2 inches

*These totals will be updated throughout the day.

