



NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — PennDOT crews are treating the roads and have imposed vehicle restrictions on certain roadways ahead of Wednesday’s winter storm.

PennDOT crews spent much of Tuesday salting and brining the roadways to help prevent snow from forming. They expect most of the work to be completed around 10 p.m., except I-76, I-476 and Route 422, as those roadways will be treated throughout the evening. PennDOT will also be activating anti-icing vehicles.

“They need to slow and give the brine trucks room to do their job. This is why 476, 76 and 422 are some of our major routes, and we send the guys out at nighttime because it’s impossible to do in the daytime with the amount of traffic in this region,” said Jim Brown, maintenance manager for PennDOT Montgomery County.

PennDOT is not concerned about running out of salt because they have 100,000 tons on hand.

Officials are reminding drivers to make sure the snow is cleared off the vehicles before they hit the road and to give plow truck drivers plenty of room on the roadways.

Both PennDOT and PA Turnpike are advising motorists to monitor weather conditions as vehicle restrictions are being implemented ahead of the storm.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, a full commercial vehicle ban, including buses, will be in place on I-70 in Fulton County — from the Maryland state line to the Turnpike — and I-99 from I-80 to the Turnpike.

Also at 6 a.m. Wednesday, on I-80 from I-79 to the I-99 interchange and on the Turnpike from New Stanton (exit 75) east to Carlisle (exit 226), the following vehicles will be prohibited:

empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks;

all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);

tractors hauling empty trailers;

any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;

all motorcycles; and

all recreational vehicles and RVs.

At noon on Wednesday, PennDOT and the PA Turnpike will prohibit only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:

PA Turnpike (I-76, I-276) from I-81 to I-95 (Exit 43);

I-76 (Turnpike and non-Turnpike, New Stanton to Philadelphia);

I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey state line;

I-81 from the Maryland state line to the New York state line;

I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;

I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;

I-176;

I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80;

I-276; PA Turnpike

I-283;

I-295;

I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80;

I-476 (non-Turnpike, full length);

I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid County (exit 20) to Clarks Summit (exit 131);

I-676;

Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and

Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

A 45 mph speed restriction may be in place on all roadways during those timeframes.