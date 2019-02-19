



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A winter weather advisory is in effect for Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs, with the exception of Chester and western Montgomery counties, where a winter storm warning is in effect. A potent and moisture laden storm system is set to impact the region tomorrow through tomorrow night.

Prepare for an array of precipitation types from snow to sleet, freezing rain and rain.

All Philadelphia Public, Archdiocesan Schools Will Be Closed On Wednesday

First to arrive will be the snow, overspreading the area from southwest to northeast during the mid- to late-morning hours. The afternoon will feature steady snow, which could be heavy at times.

As warm mid-level air moves in during the early evening hours, we’ll see a transition from snow to sleet and freezing rain. Expect a wintry mix, the intensity of which could also be heavy at times, during the evening commute.

The last stage will entail a change-over to rain during mid- to late-evening. Most should be seeing all rain by 9 p.m. Rain will continue through the overnight, finally wrapping up early Thursday morning. Areas of rain may linger for the first half of the morning commute.

A snowfall accumulation range of 2 to 4 inches is likely across much of the region, and it appears Philadelphia will be on the higher end, closer to 4 inches of snow.

We’re expecting the highest totals across portions of Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware Counties, as well as New Castle County, Delaware, where 4 to 6 inches of snow is likely.