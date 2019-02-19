



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All School District of Philadelphia schools will be closed Wednesday as a winter storm is scheduled to hit the area. All Archdiocesan high schools and Parochial elementary schools will also be closed on Wednesday.

The school district says the decision was made due to snowy conditions that will make it difficult to travel.

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Storm Expected To Hit Region Wednesday

All after-school activities scheduled for Wednesday are canceled as well. All District early childhood centers will also be closed.