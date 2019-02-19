SCHOOL CLOSINGS:All Philadelphia Public, Archdiocesan Schools Will Be Closed On Wednesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, school closings


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All School District of Philadelphia schools will be closed Wednesday as a winter storm is scheduled to hit the area. All Archdiocesan high schools and Parochial elementary schools will also be closed on Wednesday.

The school district says the decision was made due to snowy conditions that will make it difficult to travel.

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Storm Expected To Hit Region Wednesday

All after-school activities scheduled for Wednesday are canceled as well. All District early childhood centers will also be closed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s