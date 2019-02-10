



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDOT is gearing up for a messy commute Monday and Tuesday. The good news is that highways were pre-treated Friday and Saturday.

And they were back at it again Sunday.

PennDOT has more than 100,000 tons of salt on hand for the region.

It’s a one-two winter storm punch people are preparing for.

“I gotta get my snow boots ready, hope I don’t slip and fall,” Jessica Cracchiolo of South Philadelphia said.

2 Rounds Of Wintry Precipitation To Hit Region

But some people are taking a different approach.

“At this point, we just play it by ear and see what happens,” said another Philadelphian.

Still, AAA warns drivers heading to work Monday and Tuesday morning to take it easy.

It just got very busy at this salt yard in #SouthPhilly ahead of tonight’s winter storm pic.twitter.com/EKqIeVdYcv — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 11, 2019

“What is typically a 10- to 15-minute drive could turn into an hour,” AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell said.

Tidwell adds it’s a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your car in case you get stuck. The kit could be packed with snacks, ice melt and more.

“No one ever plans to be stuck, but if you’re stuck you have the things that you need,” she said.

Philadelphia Archdiocesan High Schools, Parochial Elementary Schools To Open On 2-Hour Delay Monday

PennDOT has more than 350 trucks on hand in our region to help keep roads clear.

“These guys are gonna be working long hours from one storm to the next, they might not even get too much of a break,” PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph said. “So we ask drivers to give them a break, give them plenty of space let them do their job.”

But for some, if the storm packs enough of a punch, they won’t be on the road at all. Like contractor Kory Remick.

“If it’s snowing too much, I’m not going to work. I’m staying home,” Remick said. “I got a rear wheel drive work van and it don’t go too well in the snow.”

PennDOT could call on more trucks if the winter weather intensifies.