



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Archdiocesan schools of Philadelphia will open on a two-hour delay Monday. Officials announced the decision Sunday night before the first round of winter weather hits the city overnight.

“Due to projected inclement weather during the morning rush hour, Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow morning, Monday, February 11, 2019,” the archdiocese said.

