PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Archdiocesan schools of Philadelphia will open on a two-hour delay Monday. Officials announced the decision Sunday night before the first round of winter weather hits the city overnight.

2 Rounds Of Wintry Precipitation To Hit Region

Archdiocesan high schools and Parochial elementary schools in Philadelphia will open two hours late Monday.

Credit: CBS 3

“Due to projected inclement weather during the morning rush hour, Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow morning, Monday, February 11, 2019,” the archdiocese said.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more delays and closings.

 

