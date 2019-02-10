



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We will finish the weekend out on a dry note on Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s and less wind. Our weather will begin to transition into a wintry mess through mid-week.

Here’s what you can expect:

The precipitation will come basically in two rounds, with round one arriving between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday night in the form of light snow. The light snow will continue overnight and into the morning commute on Monday bringing the potential for slick spots on the roadway.

I would plan on giving yourself extra time for your morning commute.

General accumulations will range from a coating to 2 inches across the region and a winter weather advisory goes into effect for round one starting 10 p.m. Sunday through noon on Monday.

With some luck, we should be able to tap into a short break from the precipitation before we prepare for round two.

The second round will bring us the risk for snow, sleet, and freezing rain before transitioning over to all rain at some point during the late morning and afternoon hours on Tuesday.

Modeling is still unclear with the timing of the transition to rain, but the sooner the better… right?

The Eyewitness Weather Team included some tips to help you get through this work-week wintry mess:

– If you have a garage, park your car inside on Sunday night.

– If you don’t have a garage, it’s a good idea to flip your windshield wipers up to make cleaning your windshield easier.

– Go ahead a salt your stairs and surrounding sidewalks for round one of the precipitation and potential slick spots on Monday morning.

– Plan on giving yourself some extra time for the Monday and Tuesday morning commutes.

– Pack your patience on the road.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest updates on this wintry mix.