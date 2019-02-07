



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Despite the Eagles’ season being over, quarterback Carson Wentz has remained in the headlines. There are several questions surrounding the young player as the biggest comes after a recent article where six teammates reportedly spoke out against him, allegedly calling him “selfish.”

Wentz addressed the article head on Thursday morning with Angelo Cataldi on SportsRadio 94WIP.

“To some extent, I think some of the stories didn’t quite line up with what I remember or envision at all. But, just in a nutshell, I was like OK if someone did have these issues or whatever. I would have loved to have just talked about it with them. But, obviously that’s not the case, so I’ll just try and learn from it and be a better teammate and be a better player, better person because of it. I’m not going to let it drastically change me or affect me by any means,” said Wentz.”

Wentz also spoke with 94WIP about being injured. He said, through his injuries, he’s learned different ways to protect himself but ultimately looks forward to putting this behind him.