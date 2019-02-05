



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles picked up quarterback Nick Foles’ $20 million option on Tuesday evening and Nick Foles’ quickly informed the Eagles he is voiding the option, according to an NFL insider’s report. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Nick Foles is buying back his freedom, paying the Eagles $2 million to void the new and final year of his contract.

Nick Foles is a free agent for now.

Sources: #Eagles QB Nick Foles is, in fact, buying back his freedom for $2M, voiding the new and final year of his contract. Now, he’s a free agent… unless Philly hits him with the roughly $25M franchise tag. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2019

Eagles are reportedly considering using the franchise tag on him so they can trade him.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1092951564074078209