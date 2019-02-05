Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles picked up quarterback Nick Foles’ $20 million option on Tuesday evening and Nick Foles’ quickly informed the Eagles he is voiding the option, according to an NFL insider’s report. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Nick Foles is buying back his freedom, paying the Eagles $2 million to void the new and final year of his contract.
Nick Foles is a free agent for now.
Eagles are reportedly considering using the franchise tag on him so they can trade him.