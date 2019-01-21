Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An article about Carson Wentz sent shock waves throughout Philadelphia sports media outlets Monday. The Philly Voice published the piece, written by Joe Santoliquito, that claims there may be trouble inside the Eagles locker room for Wentz.

The article questions his leadership and labels him as “selfish.”

Carson Wentz was 5-6 as a starter this season. He didn’t look quite like himself.

Understandable considering he was coming back from reconstructive knee surgery, but perhaps there was more at play.

Here is a snippet of the article:

“Indeed, sources describe Wentz as ‘incredibly hard working,’ ‘determined,’ and ‘highly intelligent.’ But the true Wentz is more nuanced and complicated, with sources describing him as ‘selfish,’ ‘uncompromising, ‘egotistical,’ one who plays ‘favorites,’ and doesn’t like to be ‘questioned,’ one who needs to ‘practice what he preaches’ and fails ‘to take accountability.’

Santoliquito says he doesn’t know if this is a case of burning the franchise quarterback but more people being “truthful.”

“I think it’s a case of being truthful, a case of honesty, a case of voices during the course of the season that weren’t heard, being heard,” Santoliquito told CBS 3’s Don Bell.

This bombshell piece spread through Philadelphia media sites like wildfire and quickly caught the attention of Wentz’ teammates who jumped to defend their quarterback.

Reading through this Carson Wentz thing and as a leader on this team none of that is true Carson is a great teammate and great player we are all behind him 100% he’s our guy and will come back and prove the world wrong. If you got a problem feel free to @ me I’ll respond — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) January 21, 2019

Don’t believe everything you read!!! Carson has been nothing but a GREAT person, GREAT teammate and GREAT leader since Day 1. Our locker room stands behind him all the way. We can’t wait to get back to work and be the best team we can be in 2019! #FlyEaglesFly — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 21, 2019

Whoever wrote that article needs to check their "sources". #fakenews Carson has been and is our leader and our QB. Y'all know where to find me if you have any issues.#flyeaglesfly — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) January 21, 2019

But, what is considered “fake news” in Lane Johnson’s eyes, might be someone else’s truth.

“Lane is entitled to his opinion that is all fine. But one thing that cannot be disputed – a lot of people were pretty angry with number 11 this past season,” said Santoliquito.

The desire to see Wentz succeed is clear throughout the city — and organization — but Santoliquito says there are some things that need to change before that can happen, including trusting the offense.

“During the course of the season you had even Pederson coming out saying he did not trust the offense the way he should have,” said Santoliquito. “He didn’t trust the offense the way Nick Foles trusted this offense. And consequently, what did we see when Nick Foles trusted the offense? They succeeded, they did well, they made a playoff run.”

SportsRadio 94 WIP host Jon Richie feels the piece clarified things that happened during the season.

“Reading the article, it felt like there were explanations to questions that I had, that made sense and they were so detailed you know I would consider them to be a reality,” said Richie.

Santoliquito, who is also a sports contributor for CBS Philly, says the story wasn’t published to be a Wentz/Foles piece, it was intended to “shed some light on some things.”

The Eagles were notified the piece was being published but the organization has not commented on it.

Carson Wentz also has yet to respond.