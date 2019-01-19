Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles said earlier this week that Carson Wentz will be the starter next season. So Nick Foles’ time with the Eagles is likely coming to an end.

If he leaves the Birds, he’ll have some extra money in his bank account.

The Eagles are reportedly giving him a $1 million bonus to account for an incentive he missed by four snaps.

Brutal: Nick Foles’ Injury Left Him Just 4 Snaps Short Of $1 Million Bonus

The incentive was for the Eagles to make it into the playoffs and Foles playing 33 percent of the snaps this season.

Source: the Eagles have paid QB Nick Foles a $1M signing bonus to account for the incentive he missed out on by just four snaps earned by Philly making the playoffs and Foles playing 33% of the snaps. Philly does right by the clutch QB. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 19, 2019

The Eagles have until Feb. 11 to exercise a team option that will pay him $20 million next season.

If they don’t exercise the option by March 13, Foles will become a free agent.