  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:35 AMInside Edition
    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    02:35 AMThe American Athlete
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eagles 2018, Local TV, Nick Foles

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles said earlier this week that Carson Wentz will be the starter next season. So Nick Foles’ time with the Eagles is likely coming to an end.

If he leaves the Birds, he’ll have some extra money in his bank account.

The Eagles are reportedly giving him a $1 million bonus to account for an incentive he missed by four snaps.

Brutal: Nick Foles’ Injury Left Him Just 4 Snaps Short Of $1 Million Bonus

The incentive was for the Eagles to make it into the playoffs and Foles playing 33 percent of the snaps this season.

The Eagles have until Feb. 11 to exercise a team option that will pay him $20 million next season.

If they don’t exercise the option by March 13, Foles will become a free agent.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s