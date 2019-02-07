Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First, the Phillies acquired catcher J.T. Realmuto from the Miami Marlins. Shortly after, the Sixers did one better and found a suitor for 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, sending the point guard to the Orlando Magic.
Happy Thursday. It’s only a marginally quiet one in Philly sports.
As is the case with any transaction, social media went bonkers. Thursday was the rare occurrence of both Phillies Twitter and Sixers Twitter dominating the discussion. This all coming with Bryce Harper and Manny Machado still unsigned.
Some highlights from social media include:
The day is still not over.
The Flyers could win their ninth straight game tonight and perhaps the Eagles will franchise tag Nick Foles. The Union could always do something too.
Stay tuned.