



First, the Phillies acquired catcher J.T. Realmuto from the Miami Marlins. Shortly after, the Sixers did one better and found a suitor for 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, sending the point guard to the Orlando Magic.

Happy Thursday. It’s only a marginally quiet one in Philly sports.

As is the case with any transaction, social media went bonkers. Thursday was the rare occurrence of both Phillies Twitter and Sixers Twitter dominating the discussion. This all coming with Bryce Harper and Manny Machado still unsigned.

Some highlights from social media include:

Phillies: Trade for J.T. Realmuto Elton Brand: pic.twitter.com/IYoi2DESq7 — Roddy (@rodscheid) February 7, 2019

Thinking of it as Markelle Fultz for JT Realmuto makes me feel better. — Drew (@DrewTweetsNow) February 7, 2019

It was all over as soon as people started calling them FEDS pic.twitter.com/uigPY6fdoW — max (@MaxOnTwitter) February 7, 2019

This is the first rounder from the Anžejs Pasečņiks trade LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Elton broke the curse and freed my soul https://t.co/0LZIuPrl2P — shamus (@shamus_clancy) February 7, 2019

Fultz story has just been so sad. Will never make any sense and we will never get the real story. Remember how happy we were when the Sixers traded up. It seemed to good to be true and somehow it was. Sad to see him go, but really hope he figured it out. Still my guy. — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) February 7, 2019

I am predictably very sad about Fultz. He was the tailor-made perfect piece to compliment Joel and Ben. But he forgot how to shoot, he broke Embiid's face, and his mom set up cameras to spy on him and here we are. I have boundless empathy for Markelle. — Michael Levin (@Michael_Levin) February 7, 2019

Whatever side of the Fultz debate you fall on, he certainly had a ton of support here. You can't say he was run out of town or never given a chance or anything even close to that. You had fans cheering him for simply taking a jump shot. It was like nothing I've ever seen. — Kevin Kinkead (@Kevin_Kinkead) February 7, 2019

The day is still not over.

The Flyers could win their ninth straight game tonight and perhaps the Eagles will franchise tag Nick Foles. The Union could always do something too.

Stay tuned.