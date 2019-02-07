



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a blockbuster deal on Thursday as they acquired All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto from the Miami Marlins.

The Phillies will be sending to the Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro, top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez, minor leaguer Will Stewart and international slot money.

Realmuto, whom many consider the best catcher in baseball, is under contract for two more years. The 27-year-old hit .277 last year, with 21 home runs and 74 runs batted in.

He was also selected to his first All-Star game and won a Silver Slugger award.

The Phillies are hoping this move leads to a bigger offseason move: the signing of Bryce Harper or Manny Machado.