



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—The Markelle Fultz saga is over for the Philadelphia 76ers. The former first-overall pick is heading to the Orlando Magic for guard Jonathon Simmons, a first-round and a second-round pick, according to multiple reports.

The Magic are sending Jonathan Simmons, a first-round and a second-round pick to the Sixers, per sources. https://t.co/f724l2eSVS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

The Sixers selected Fultz in the 2017 draft, but only appeared in 33 games for the team due to right shoulder issues.

Fultz was an enigma with the Sixers as he seemingly lost his shooting touch.

Simmons is a 6-foot-6 guard. This will be his third team in four seasons after spending two seasons with the Spurs and Magic. He is averaging 7 points per game so far this year, and will be a versatile athletic player to help the team’s bench depth.

The Sixers have been active before the trade deadline, acquiring Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott from the Los Angeles Clippers and James Ennis from the Houston Rockets.

