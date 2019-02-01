



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The victim in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case has settled a defamation lawsuit against former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor. Andrea Constand’s lawsuit against Castor was set to go to trial this April.

Constand sued him after Castor said she added details to her claims against Cosby over time.

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

Castor had declined to charge the actor when Constand went to police in suburban Philadelphia in 2005 to say “America’s Dad” had drugged and molested her a year earlier. In a statement, he said that both parties could be portrayed in “a less than flattering light.”

When the criminal case was reopened a decade later, Castor defended the decision to The Associated Press.

“If the allegations in the civil complaint were contained with that detail in her statement to the police, we might have been able to make a case out of it,” Castor said. Troiani demanded a public apology, saying Castor had revictimized her client.

“This is outrageous that a victim of a crime could be treated this same way — twice — by the same man,” Troiani said at the time.

A new prosecutor arrested Cosby in 2015 after documents from her 2005 civil suit against Cosby were unsealed, revealing Cosby’s damaging testimony about sexual encounters with Constand and others. He was convicted last year of sexually assaulting Constand and is serving a three- to 10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia.

Castor and his lawyers did not immediately return messages late Thursday.

Cosby settled Constand’s civil lawsuit for nearly $3.4 million.

