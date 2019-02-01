



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – The search is on for a hit-and-run driver in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police say 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he was struck Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the parking lot of Evergreen Apartments on Bonwood Road.

Detectives say they’re looking for a late model black Dodge Challenger with tinted windows and chrome rims.

The car is missing a left side mirror. It also has damage on the left front bumper area.