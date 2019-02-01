



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several figures named in federal corruption indictment will be in court today, including one of the most powerful figures in the city of Philadelphia.

Union Leader John Dougherty, Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon Indicted Following FederalÂ ProbeÂ

IBEW Local 98 union boss John DoughertyÂ will be arraigned Friday afternoon on embezzlement, theft, and wire fraud charges.

Court Documents Allege John Dougherty, Bobby Henon Conspired To Halt Work OnÂ CHOPÂ

Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon has already entered a not-guilty plea.

Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon Pleads Not Guilty To Federal CorruptionÂ ChargesÂ

Several other union officials will also be arraigned.