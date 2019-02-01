Filed Under:Bobby Henon, IBEW Local 98, John Dougherty, Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several figures named in federal corruption indictment will be in court today, including one of the most powerful figures in the city of Philadelphia.

IBEW Local 98 union boss John DoughertyÂ will be arraigned Friday afternoon on embezzlement, theft, and wire fraud charges.

Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon has already entered a not-guilty plea.

Several other union officials will also be arraigned.

