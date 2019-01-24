Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PATERSON, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey man was found dead in a mixing machine at the Icco Cheese Company. Orangetown police are calling it a work-related accident.

According to police, officers responded to the cheese company in Orangeburg, New York, on Jan. 15 around 10:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Edwin Nunez, of Paterson, New Jersey, inside the mixing machine. Nunez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Nunez was assigned to the machine as his work station.

Police are investigating the incident as an accident.

It’s not yet known how Nunez ended up in the machine.

Icco Cheese Company manufactures grated Parmesan and Romano products.