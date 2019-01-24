  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for the men who robbed two people in Nicetown.

It happened near Broad and Jerome Streets last Friday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows the victims in a parked SUV. They’re approached by two other people and then a third from another vehicle.

Police say those men pulled guns and got away with $3 and the victims’ car keys.

They later fired shots at the victims’ vehicle and one man was hit. He is in stable condition.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

