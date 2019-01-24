Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — Evesham Township police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who were caught on camera installing skimmers on a Citizens Bank ATM in Evesham Township.

Pictures of the suspects were captured by a security camera inside the ATM at 301 South Route 73. The device was placed on the ATM on Tuesday at 7:36 a.m., where it remained for only a few hours.

The suspects attached a small electronic device over the card slot to record customers’ account information, police say.

They also attached a small camera hidden inside an LED light to the ATM to record the users entering their PIN number.

Police say the security features on the Citizens Bank ATM prevented the skimming device from capturing victims’ information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.