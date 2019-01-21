Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Eyewitness News crews captured an exclusive daring rescue as first responders crews jumped into freezing water to save a dog that was stranded in a South Jersey river. The dog was trapped after falling through the ice on the Cooper River in Collingswood Monday.

This was a very difficult ice rescue in extreme cold Monday.

Big THANK YOU to @CollingswoodFD for successful rescue moments ago of a dog that fell through the ice on the Cooper River. Witnessed the whole rescue in zero degree wind chill – so dangerous, so brave! pic.twitter.com/SLcpnO416N — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) January 21, 2019

Around 1:30 p.m., what appears to be a golden retriever wandered about a hundred feet off the banks of the Cooper River and fell into the frigid water.

Members of the Collingswood Fire Department sent rescue swimmers in to save the dog. They used axes and beat the ice with their fists to make it out to the dog.

Eventually, they were successful in reaching the dog and were pulled back to shore with a rescue line.

First responders then had to use a ladder to get up the steep river bank and they wrapped the dog up in blankets before speeding off to a local animal hospital.

Eyewitness News talked to the couple that reported the dog in trouble.

“We just were driving by and [the dog] was sitting right out here on the ledge, and we tried calling him in and next thing you know, he just jumps in,” Alicia Janocha said. “Our first instinct was 911, we can’t let that dog freeze.”

“They’re amazing, they’re absolutely heroes,” Dan Wager said. “It was incredible, all that for a dog.”

Upon exiting the water, the firefighters were put in ambulances to warm up and had their vitals checked.

The dog has been taken to Northstar VETS in Maple Shade. No other injuries were reported.