PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s a day on, not a day off, for many on this holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Thousands of people will honor his legacy with a day of service.

More than 1,800 projects are expected to take place throughout the region. The largest event is happening at Girard College in North Philadelphia.

They’re expecting about 5,000 volunteers to come through the doors. Staff members arrived at 4 a.m. to set up for the event, with activities running throughout the morning.

“The history within Girard College itself, like how it was started, how it was founded and the various civil rights issues relating to Martin Luther King and his push for education, I think having communities coming together and helping each other out is definitely reminiscent of King’s dream and legacy of working together, creating volunteer opportunities, creating these partnerships with community members and city officials,” said volunteer Amanda Rose.

Governor Tom Wolf, Mayor Jim Kenney and Sixers General Manager Elton Brand are expected to attend the event.