PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A local organization is trying to help off-set the hardships for federal workers dealing with the government shutdown.

Thanks to a generous $500,000 pledge from an anonymous donor, furloughed workers in the area can receive interest-free loans during the government shutdown.

The event is called the Federal Worker Emergency Relief Loan Program and is being organized by nonprofit Hebrew Free Loan Society. The program is all about helping federal workers stay afloat.

Each federal worker receives $1,250. They just have to prove that they live in the greater Philadelphia area and are also a federal worker affected by the government shutdown.

“We received a phone call from a donor who felt that he needed to help out and make a difference, and came to us and said I want to give these loans out, can you facilitate doing that?’ So, within one week of receiving this incredible gift we were able to put this program together,” said Executive Director Cheryl Barish Erlick. “We do still have appointments available for today, as well as Tuesday. They just need to go online and apply, they need a salary cap of up to $65,000, show they are furloughed and live in our area.”

The loans are required to be paid in full 90 days after the borrowers return to paid work.

Borrowers can apply for a loan at http://www.hflphilly.org/ShutdownLoans.htm or call 267-225-7822 for more information.