WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Sunoco is blaming recent heavy rains for a recent sinkhole that opened up, exposing a pipeline in West Whiteland Township. The five by 10-foot hole was discovered on the 400 block of Lisa Drive.

Ever since the sinkhole opened up late Sunday afternoon, teams of workers have been monitoring the natural gas transmission line exposed after the ground gave way.

Energy Transfer LP, the company responsible for the line, released few details late Sunday, but said there was no impact to the line.

“That really sparked some concern in the local community after months and months of problems dealing with Sunoco and the problems with the pipelines and sinkholes erupting before,” West Whiteland resident Jason Mattia said. “It’s concerning to see another one come up, months after the problem was fixed.”

Mariner East 1 is just a few yards away from Mariner 2, a natural gas line that has spawned years of controversy — even the District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation.

Opponents of the project were quick to again raise a red flag with their concerns.

“If it were to fail and gasses would leak, and apparently in a community like this with cars and cellphones, for the gases to be ignited and there would be an explosion,” said Ginny Kerslake of Del-Chesco United for Pipeline Safety.

Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Andy Dinniman visited the site and speaking with reporters, he called on state regulators to once again shut down the line.

“It’s not the right place to build a pipeline,” he said. “Right where it is, second a major sinkhole has developed and a pipe has been exposed.”

Neighbors say a lack of information has rattled nerves in the community. Neither Sunoco or Energy Transfer LP has answered the community’s questions.