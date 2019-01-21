Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A busy Center City intersection will be closed due to a large cave-in, officials announced on Monday.

The intersection of 20th and Chestnut will be closed until further notice.

Philadelphia Water Department officials say cars going northbound will be detoured at Sansom Street, and cars traveling east on Chestnut will not be able to go beyond 21st street.

The water department will be on the site on Tuesday.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.