BREAKING:Junkyard Fire Causing Delays On Betsy Ross Bridge
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A junkyard fire in Port Richmond is causing delays on the Betsy Ross Bridge on Monday afternoon.

The 2-alarm fire is burning near Richmond and Lewis Streets.

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, a large pile of tires are burning near the train tracks.

Officials say three westbound lanes to Pennsylvania have reopened on the Betsy Ross Bridge. Eastbound lanes to still remain closed at this time.

Lewis Street is also closed to traffic.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

