PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are out of the playoffs, but fans should still have a major rooting interest this weekend.

Root for Andy Reid. The Eagles won their Super Bowl last year, and now it’s time for Reid to win his.

Big Red is arguably the most successful coach in Eagles’ history. His 130 wins are the most in franchise history – 67 more than second-place Greasy Neale.

He also has the most playoff wins in franchise history with 10. Doug Pederson is second with four.

Of course, you can’t mention Reid’s 10 postseason wins without his nine losses.

Fans will most likely remember Reid as the man who led the Birds to three straight NFC Championship games losses and a Super Bowl 39 defeat by the Patriots. Or his maddening inability to manage the clock.

True.

But Reid was also the mastermind behind the Eagles’ longest-stretch of sustained success in the Super Bowl era.

Before the team’s Super Bowl 52 win, Reid orchestrated the golden age of Eagles football.

In 1999, Reid took over a team that won just three games the year prior.

Two years later, they were an 11-win team that set out on a nearly decade-long stranglehold of the NFC East.

In Reid’s 14 seasons with the Birds, the Eagles boasted eight double-digit win seasons – including five straight from 2000 to 2004 – and six NFC East titles.

He’s gone and the Eagles have finally won their long-awaited first Super Bowl. It’s time to let it go.

Let go of the anger and negativity and root for Big Red to win himself a title.

I mean, really, it’s not like you’re going to root for the Patriots.

Reid’s top-seeded Chiefs host the Patriots Sunday in the AFC Championship Game at 6:40 p.m. on CBS3.