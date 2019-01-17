Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Days after receiving an adorable letter from a second-grade girl, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery stopped by to surprise Abigail Johnson’s class Thursday. Abigail wrote a letter to Jeffery following the Birds’ playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints, urging the receiver to “don’t give up” after he had a ball go through his hands for a game-sealing interception.

Eight-year-old Abigail’s letter quickly went viral, making its way to Jeffery. Her father, Raymond Johnson, shared pictures of Jeffery’s visit to Starkweather Elementary School on Twitter.

Jeffery posed for pictures with Abigail and her family — a moment she’ll never forget.

The class even sang the Eagles fight song to Jeffery.

The Eagles summed it up best.