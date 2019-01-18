WEATHER ALERT:Temperatures To Drastically Plummet After Second Winter Storm This Weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One Hall of Fame quarterback says he would stick with Nick Foles over Carson Wentz. Brett Favre compared Foles to five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, calling him a “Brady-esque-type quarterback” during an interview on SirusXM Radio Tuesday.

“No disrespect at all to Carson Wentz, I think he’s already proven that he’s a great quarterback – totally different than Foles,” said Favre. “Nick Foles to me is more of a Brady-esque-type quarterback, very limited in what he can do, but very, very good in what he does. Pure pocket passer. He’s great at dishing it out and he’s proven that he’s clutch.”

Favre goes on to discuss the importance of being clutch and that Foles has proven his abilities time and time again.

He says it will be difficult to keep both players and the Eagles have a tough choice to make.

“But I think the old saying, dance with the one who brought ya — they’re both young, and can you keep going with both of them? I don’t think so, so you have to make a decision, but I think it’s a difficult decision,” said Favre

During an end-of-season press conference Tuesday, Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman announced Wentz will be the starting quarterback moving forward.

