PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FDA is considering drugs to help kids quit vaping. The agency held a public hearing Friday to address the vaping epidemic.

According to the FDA, vaping has increased 80 percent among high schoolers and 50 percent among middle schoolers.

Experts worry that it could put kids’ developing brains at risk and get them hooked on nicotine early in life.

Medical organizations and vaping groups also testified at today’s hearing.

They say there is an urgent need for research on ways to treat kids who are addicted to nicotine.

