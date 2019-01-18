Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FDA is considering drugs to help kids quit vaping. The agency held a public hearing Friday to address the vaping epidemic.

Pennsylvania Woman Tried To Kidnap Kangaroo From Petting Zoo, Take It To Florida, Police Say

According to the FDA, vaping has increased 80 percent among high schoolers and 50 percent among middle schoolers.

Experts worry that it could put kids’ developing brains at risk and get them hooked on nicotine early in life.

Medical organizations and vaping groups also testified at today’s hearing.

Surveillance Video Shows Bensalem Robbery Suspects Repeatedly Failing To Break Glass Door With Large Rock

They say there is an urgent need for research on ways to treat kids who are addicted to nicotine.