WEATHER ALERT:Temperatures To Drastically Plummet After Second Winter Storm This Weekend
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bensalem, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Bensalem police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects for an alleged burglary at the My Country Store at 2636 Bristol Pike. Police released surveillance video of the robbery Friday. The video shows one of the hooded suspects attempting to break the front glass door with a rock.

After five failed attempts, the two begin kicking the door to gain entry.

2 Injured After Car Crashes Into Tree In Fairmount Park, Police Say

Once inside, the two stole cash, jewelry, lottery tickets, a cell phone and cigarettes, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s