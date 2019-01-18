Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Bensalem police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects for an alleged burglary at the My Country Store at 2636 Bristol Pike. Police released surveillance video of the robbery Friday. The video shows one of the hooded suspects attempting to break the front glass door with a rock.

After five failed attempts, the two begin kicking the door to gain entry.

Once inside, the two stole cash, jewelry, lottery tickets, a cell phone and cigarettes, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.