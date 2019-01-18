Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Quakertown woman was arrested Wednesday for attempting to steal a kangaroo from a petting zoo, a police report shows. Loren McCutcheon, 52, faces misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and trespassing as well as a summary offense of damaging property.

Bedminster police were called to the Peaceable Kingdom petting zoo at 3631 Ridge Road for a reported theft of a kangaroo around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found McCutcheon stuffing the kangaroo into a Honda Pilot, and then planning on driving to Florida.

When questioned by police at the scene, McCutcheon first provided a false name and identified herself as a Bucks County Humane Society officer. She showed officers a badge, although she was not working under the society’s authority at the time.

McCutcheon told police she was the owner of the property and had rented it to Chraris Matey, who runs the petting zoo on the property. She claims that the kangaroo belongs to her.

However, she was ordered by a court to surrender it and is not allowed to have possession of the kangaroo in Pennsylvania, which is why she wanted to take it to Florida, the report shows.

McCutcheon used a bolt cutter to cut a chain securing a gate to enter the property, the report states.

Matey and renter Megan Hudock observed McCutcheon with the kangaroo out of its stall when both parties began yelling and pushing each other.

Hudock told police that she believes McCutcheon cut the lock to the pen. The kangaroo’s value is estimated at $1,500, Hudock says.

McCutcheon’s bail has been set at $15,000.