CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — It was the end of the road for the Eagles this past Sunday, but for one player, his season ended a few months earlier. Safety Rodney McLeod hasn’t played since October, but that hasn’t stopped him from making a big difference in Camden schools.

Within days of having surgery for a season-ending knee injury back in October, McLeod has been on a mission, offering free health services to kids in Camden.

Now, months later, he’s wrapping up what he started, with his final student health impact project at Yorkship Elementary.

“We’ve been doing this for the past several months, we’ve been coming to two schools a month, educating them about health and wellness, also about what it takes to be successful in life,” McLeod said.

McLeod, 28, has not only been giving of his time, but also providing much-needed resources through a mobile clinic.

“We provide an RV where we’re able to give free vision and dental care on site, as well as treatments if needed,” he said.

“Just bringing that type of care to the schools, that inhibits learning,” said Andrew Bell with Camden City Schools.

McLeod estimates that as many as a couple thousand students have been helped over the past several months.

While his status a Super Bowl-winning NFL player impresses the kids, he hopes his words also leave a lasting impression.

“I just try to leave them with some words that will stick with them forever and hopefully it encourages a few,” he said.

McLeod’s work in the community isn’t over.

Eyewitness News is told he’ll be working with AmeriHealth, offering financial and food services in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Delaware.