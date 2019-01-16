Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some future Phillies are paying it forward for some young fans. They shared the major league experience with kids battling cancer Tuesday.

More than a dozen Phillies prospects teamed up with Kisses For Kyle, an organization that provides special experiences and financial assistance to families of kids with cancer.

‘Don’t Give Up’: Young Eagles Fan Pens Letter To Eagles Wide Receiver Alshon Jeffery

The minor leaguers hosted a party for six kids and their families.

There were multiple activities, including batting practice and arts and crafts.

“It was amazing to just come out and be with our family and just enjoy a night out after spending the whole summer and the fall in the hospital,” father Kennith Thomas said.

Thomas’ 21-month-old son, Christian, was diagnosed with leukemia, but right now, he’s two months cancer free!

The Phillies prospects were in town for the team’s annual Prospect Education Program.