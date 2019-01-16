Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The prosecution and defense both rested their cases Wednesday in the murder trial of a former Temple University student. In a surprise move, the accused killer, Joshua Hupperterz, decided not to take the stand.

Since the start of the trial more than a week ago, the defense claimed Hupperterz is innocent and attempted to pin the killing on his roommate. However, without putting Hupperterz on the stand for questioning, prosecutors argued the defense lacked evidence to prove their theory.

Hupperterz is accused of brutally punching, stabbing and then strangling 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh at his North Philadelphia apartment just as she was starting a new school year at Temple.

Prosecutors allege it happened just after the two met at Pubb Webb, near Temple, in the early-morning hours of Aug. 31, 2017.

On Wednesday morning, the victim’s father, Ed Burleigh, took the stand. That’s when a prosecutor displayed to the jury a photo from a security camera showing the father and daughter hugging.

Ed Burleigh recalled it was his last moment with his daughter, just hours before prosecutors believe she was killed.

“I did it on behalf of the memory of Jenna,” he said, adding that it was “very emotional” seeing the photo of his last moments with his daughter.

Closing arguments are expected to start Thursday morning.